A husband has admitted to drugging and raping his now ex-wife over a 13-year period.

Philip Young, 49, pleaded guilty to multiple charges in front of his former spouse Joanne Young at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

He took 27 minutes to enter his guilty pleas to offences including rape, sexual assault, assault by penetration and voyeurism.

Young, formerly of Swindon, but now of Amberley Road, Enfield, also admitted multiple counts of administering a substance to his then-wife with intent to stupefy her – with all offences taking place between 2010 and 2023.

