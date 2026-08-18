The shooting took place at a school attached to the privately run Ateneo de Zamboanga University in the city of Zamboanga

Military personnel and law enforcement officers are seen at the school, following a shooting incident on the campus of Ateneo de Zamboanga University High School. Picture: Zamboanga Government PIO/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A student live-streamed himself shooting and killing another student in a classroom in the southern Philippines on Tuesday before taking his own life, an official said, in the second school attack in the country in less than two months.

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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered law enforcement agencies to investigate and to determine measures to be taken to prevent violence in schools. "Our schools are where we entrust our children to learn, to grow and to dream about the lives ahead of them. They must also be among the safest places in our country," Marcos said in a statement. The shooting took place at a school attached to the privately run Ateneo de Zamboanga University in the city of Zamboanga, where the gunman brought a pistol and a rifle onto the school campus and fired at students inside the classroom, according to a preliminary police report. Zamboanga Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso told DZBB radio that authorities confirmed the gunman live-streamed the attack through a body-worn camera. Read more: Russia missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine hours after Moscow warned of 'consequences' for Britain as UK drones used by Kyiv Read more: More police calls to be answered by AI chatbots - to filter out pothole complaints

Military personnel and law enforcement officers are seen at the school, following a shooting incident on the campus of Ateneo de Zamboanga University High School. Picture: Zamboanga Government PIO/Anadolu via Getty Images

The video shows him entering one classroom and opening fire. He then changed weapons, entered the second classroom and fired more rounds. A student is seen lying on the ground in an unclear condition. The motive was not immediately clear, but a senior customs official told reporters that the shooter used a .40-caliber pistol issued by the Bureau of Customs to the student's father, a customs official who has since been relieved from his post. A second weapon recovered from the scene was a licensed personal firearm also owned by the shooter's father, the official said. Video aired by GMA News, with images blurred, showed chaotic scenes inside a classroom with students ducking for cover as several gunshots rang out. The victim was a male grade 10 student, police said. The gunman, a grade 9 student, killed himself, police said. Two others were wounded.

Police gather at Ateneo de Zamboanga University following a shooting at the school in Zamboanga on August 18, 2026. Picture: Gabriel Vince PALLALOS / AFP via Getty Images