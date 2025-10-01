Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Hits Cebu. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

At least 69 people have been killed after a powerful earthquake hit a central Philippine province.

The magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck at about 10pm local time on Tuesday (3pm BST), leaving an unspecified number of residents trapped in collapsed houses, nightclubs and other businesses in the hard-hit city of Bogo and outlying rural towns in Cebu province, officials said. Rescuers scrambled to find survivors on Wednesday. Army troops, police and civilian volunteers backed by digging equipment and sniffer dogs were deployed to carry out house-to-house searches for survivors. The epicentre of the earthquake, which was set off by movement in an undersea fault line at a dangerously shallow depth of three miles, was about 12 miles north-east of Bogo, a coastal city of about 90,000 people in Cebu province where about half of the deaths were reported, officials said. Read more: British tourist faces death penalty in Thailand after 'being found with 9kg of crystal meth in his suitcase'

The 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted the central Philippines late on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

The death toll in Bogo was expected to rise, according to officials, who said intermittent rain and damaged bridges and roads were hampering the race to save lives. The Philippine government is considering whether to seek help from foreign governments based on an ongoing rapid damage assessment, officials said. Workers were trying to transport a backhoe to hasten search and rescue efforts in a cluster of shanties in a mountain village hit by a landslide and boulders, Bogo city disaster-mitigation officer Rex Ygot said. "It's hard to move in the area because there are hazards," said Glenn Ursal, another disaster-mitigation officer, who added that some survivors were brought to a hospital from the mountain village.

Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed residential building on October 01, 2025 in Bogo, Cebu province. Picture: Getty