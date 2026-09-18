At least three people have been killed, and eight injured, in a shooting at Banga National High School in the Philippines on Friday.

All the victims are students aged 14 to 17, said Albert Palencia, mayor of Banga town in South Cotabato, where the shooting took place.

The incident follows two similar gun incidents since June at schools in the Philippines, a country where shootings as such were previously rare.

Mr Palencia said: "The suspect supposedly sat beside his friends and told them to go home 'because after lunch, I will be executing my plan'. His friends laughed because the shooter was a known joker."

Following this comment, the shooter shot 10 students before killing himself, according to Mr Palencia.

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