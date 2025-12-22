A man has been charged with drugging and raping his ex-wife, while five other men have been charged with sexual offences against the 48-year-old woman.

Philip Young, 49, has been charged with 56 sexual offences, including multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy, against his ex-wife, Joanne Young.

Five other men have also been charged with offences against Ms Young.

The offences allegedly took place between 2010 and 2023.

Ms Young has waived her right to anonymity, which is granted to all victims of sexual offences.

Mr Young is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday alongside the five other men

Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith said: "This is a significant update in what is a complex and extensive investigation.

"The victim in this case, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity.

"She has been supported by specially trained officers from the beginning of the process and she has made the decision following multiple discussions with officers and support services."

The five other men charged are:

Norman Macksoni, 47, of Wood End Close, Sharnbrook, who has been charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images

Dean Hamilton, 47, of no fixed abode has been charged with one count of rape and sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching.

Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, of Crofton Road, Swindon, who has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

Richard Wilkins, 61, of Tattershall, Toothill, Swindon, who has been charged with one count of rape and sexual touching:

Mohammed Hassan, 37, of Torun Way, Swindon has been charged with sexual touching.

James Foster, specialist prosecutor, of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of Philip Young, Norman Macksoni, Dean Hamilton, Connor Sanderson Doyle, Richard Wilkins and Mohammed Hassan with a number of offences – following a police investigation into alleged serious sexual offences against Joanne Young over a period of 13 years.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to charge and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with Wiltshire Police as they carried out their investigation.”

The force has asked anyone with information regarding the case to call 101 quoting 54240080286 or go online through the Wiltshire Police website.

This is a breaking story, more follows…