Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has said there is “real urgency” to scrapping the two-child benefit cap amid speculation it could be lifted in the upcoming budget.

The two-child limit was brought in by the Conservatives and restricts child tax credit and universal credit (UC) to the first two children in most households.

Campaigners say it pulls more than 100 children across the UK into poverty every day.

The Cabinet minister and Labour deputy leadership hopeful said she was “clear about the evidence” and what needs to be done about the policy.

Asked if it needs to be lifted now, she said on Wednesday: “There’s a real urgency about this because every year that passes as children are born, as they move into that system, the numbers go up, child poverty rates increase.”

She added: “This was a Tory policy that’s had a devastating impact on children and we’ll sort it.”