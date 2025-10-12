The Cabinet minister has written to vice-chancellors urging them to take “practical and proportionate steps” to protect Jewish students

Phillipson tells universities to take firm action to protect Jewish students. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Bridget Phillipson has written to vice-chancellors urging them to take “practical and proportionate steps” to protect Jewish students as part of Government efforts to stamp out antisemitism following the Manchester terror attack.

Some 600 training sessions will be offered to university staff over the coming weeks to help them "identify harassment and hate" and facilitate "open, respectful debate", the Department for Education (DfE) said. The sessions will be delivered by the Union of Jewish Students. Thousands of teachers would be trained to teach young people how to "challenge misinformation online" through the £7 million funding package, the Government says. Universities must manage protests in a way that allows all students to participate fully in campus life, which could involve moving repeated demonstrations that are "intrusive or disruptive", the DfE said.

Pro-Palestine students held a march through Central London marking the second anniversary of October 7th. Picture: Alamy

Education Secretary Ms Phillipson is expected to meet shortly with university leaders, the Office for Students, Universities UK, the police and faith community organisations for a high-level roundtable on campus cohesion. The talks will aim to ensure “universities are taking proportionate and effective action to keep all students safe and supported”. The Cabinet minister has written to vice-chancellors urging them to take “practical and proportionate steps” to protect Jewish students from harassment, while continuing to uphold the right to peaceful protest and lawful free speech on campus, the DfE said. It follows a warning from the higher education watchdog that universities could face action if Jewish students were not protected from harassment, after several institutions saw pro-Palestine protests earlier this week. Arif Ahmed, director of free speech at the Office for Students, said the regulator would be prepared to respond if it believed universities were not upholding their duties. University leaders had warned students planning protests on October 7, which marked the two-year anniversary of Hamas’s attack on Israel, to think carefully about their actions. Some 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage during the incursion in 2023. Protesters said it was necessary to demonstrate to bring attention to the suffering in Gaza, where some 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to the enclave’s health ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government and does not distinguish between civilians or combatants.

Students from across London’s major universities took to the streets for an Inter-University March. Picture: Alamy