US singer Phoebe Bridgers has announced four intimate UK shows to launch her new album, to which fans will not be able to photograph or record on their phones.

The 31-year-old has taken steps to ensure the shows will not be interrupted or filmed on her solo comeback.

A notice alongside the tour announcement says that mobile phones will not be permitted, nor will smart glasses, cameras, or any recording devices.

The short tour will see her launch Lost Weekend at Union Chapel in London on Monday, August 17, and then play at:

Circuit in Kingston on Wednesday, August 18,

Chalk in Brighton on Thursday, August 19,

Electric in Bristol on Friday, August 20.

Fans can put their phone into a Yondr Pouch, which will make the device inaccessible until a security staff member enters a code to unlock it once the concert has finished.

Tickets for the intimate shows go on sale on Thursday, August 13, from her website.

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