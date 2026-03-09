As the world of technology develops by the day, parents are growing increasingly concerned about online safety for their children, particularly when it comes to how addicted their young ones are to phones. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A parenting expert has shared her tips on how to handle kids being addicted to their phone for Online Safety Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From overuse to anxiety, it’s becoming more and more challenging for parents to keep track of their children’s screen time. Parenting expert Natalie Costa, the founder of Power Thoughts, has shared her top tips on managing phone addiction and keeping children safe online. Speaking to Savoo, Natalie also discusses the key signs of a phone addiction and how to handle this if the situation arises. What should parents do if they believe children are addicted to their smartphones? “First of all, this is not about demonising phones. Phones are part of modern life - what we are really looking at is how we help children build capacity around something that is designed to hook their attention. "Young brains are still developing impulse control and reward regulation, so the pull of constant novelty is genuinely harder for them to manage. That means the answer is not simply to remove the phone, but to bring children into the conversation. “What tends to work better is stepping into their world first. Set aside time, and likely more than one conversation, to understand what they are doing on their phone and what they enjoy about it. "When you approach it collaboratively, you are not just managing a device, you are helping your child develop self awareness, planning skills and emotional tolerance, which is the long term goal.”

What apps or platforms are parents or guardians seeing particular issues with? “Short form content tends to be the most difficult for young people to disengage from. Platforms built around endless scrolling and quick bursts of novelty such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and Snapchat make it very hard for the brain to stop. "This constant stimulation and reward, especially for a developing brain, is incredibly compelling. It is not just about willpower; it is about how these platforms are structured, and where our kids are developmentally.” What are the clearest warning signs? What does ‘healthy use’ look like? “If you are seeing intense distress when the phone is removed; ongoing irritability, frustration after being online, withdrawal from family or social events, disrupted sleep, shifts in mood or a drop in school performance or attendance - these are all signals that something is out of balance. “Healthy use does not mean never being on screens - it can be as simple as being able to put the phone down or end a game without panic, having periods where the phone is not present and tolerating that, while still engaging in offline friendships, hobbies and other activities. "The phone becomes part of life, there are times where we use it to engage, entertain and also structured times to connect, be active, be in nature etc.” When does smartphone overuse become a safeguarding or mental health concern that needs professional support? “It becomes more concerning when you see an ongoing change in your child’s behaviour or wellbeing over time. If they are increasingly withdrawn, anxious or low in mood, if sleep is significantly affected, if school performance drops noticeably, or if they are being exposed to harmful content around body image, extreme ideologies or other risky spaces online. “If phone use is interfering with sleep, friendships, school or mental health, and you cannot shift it with structure and collaboration, that is the point where professional support may be needed.” What should parents do if phone usage is tied to anxiety or a child panics when it’s taken away? “When a child panics without their phone, what you are often seeing is a nervous system response. If the phone has become a constant source of stimulation and distraction, removing it can feel like removing a coping mechanism. “That is why I often tell parents that preparation matters. Rather than taking it away in the heat of the moment, set the scene beforehand. Acknowledge that it matters to them, spend a few moments stepping into their experience and how they feel when they are on their phone, be curious and ask how they feel. Acknowledge that it makes sense they feel panicked when it is taken away." Also, share and explain that part of growing up is learning to feel okay without constant input. We want to gradually teach the nervous system that it can feel safe without that stimulation. “This may involve helping them sit with discomfort, using breathing, movement or journaling, and building the capacity to tolerate hard feelings rather than swipe them away. A key thing for parents to also remember is that executive functioning skills like frustration tolerance, motivation, inhibition etc are all still skills their brain is learning to develop as the pre-frontal cortex is only fully formed by our mid twenties.”