Phone bans in England's schools will be enforced by law in a new advisory from the Department of Education.

The Department of Education has announced it intends to amend its Children's Wellbeing and Schools bill to make phone bans statutory.

The guidances advises schools to ban mobile devices, but headteachers are able to ignore the advice if they disagree.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "We have been consistently clear that mobile phones have no place in schools, and the majority already prohibit them.

"This amendment makes existing guidance statutory, giving legal force to what schools are already doing in practice."

Teachers have long warned smartphones can distract pupils from learning or lead to bullying.

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