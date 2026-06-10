Met Police commissioner is pushing the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to force phone companies to make stolen handsets 'unusable bricks' in a crusade against device theft in London. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Met Police commissioner is pushing the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to force phone companies to make stolen handsets 'unusable bricks' in a crusade against device theft in London.

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Sir Mark issued an ultimatum in March, calling on telecoms giants to take action to make phones less desirable to steal by making them impossible to reuse. On Thursday, the force revealed it has started sharing data with Apple to more closely track whether stolen handsets get reconnected to a phone network after they are taken. Speaking after an operation that targeted two phone shops in north London on Wednesday, Sir Mark said that the information from Apple will allow officers to build up a global picture of what happens to stolen handsets. He told reporters: “If we share the data we have on the phone stolen, with the data they have on things like reactivations and future uses of phones, we can get a global picture of phones being stolen, are they being reactivated, are they being broken down for parts, where they’re being exported to in the world. “We’re already seeing, whereas a few months ago the majority of stolen phones were being reactivated because of security flaws, now with the security improvements it’s the minority being reactivated, that means it’s harder for criminals to profit, that will help bring down the crime further.” Read More: Met chief tells tech giants to make stolen phones ‘unusable bricks’ to tackle organised gangs Read More: Met Police reviewing CCTV in Morgan McSweeney phone theft probe

The Met has written to the Home Secretary asking for legislation to make phone companies publish data on stolen devices and whether they are reconnected, and to enforce measures to make stolen devices unusable. Picture: Getty

The Met has some of the highest rates per thousand people of personal robbery and theft from the person in England and Wales, among which phones are a “significant” problem. The international trade in stolen phones is worth millions of dollars, with a device stolen in London worth more in countries like China because it has none of the government restrictions put in place by authorities there. In the UK, the Met has seen adverts on Snapchat offering children as much as £380 to steal a single iPhone, with a bonus of £100 for stealing 10.