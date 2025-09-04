A mobile phone found in the Commons before Prime Minister’s Questions was reportedly planted there to play sex noises as a prank.

Police have launched an investigation after officers discovered the device during a routine sweep of the chamber on Wednesday.

They believe it was “purposely” placed there “with the aim of causing disruption to business in the House”.

It's believed the phone had been hidden near the front bench to broadcast adult content in the middle of Sir Keir Starmer’s weekly noon showdown with Kemi Badenoch.

The Metropolitan Police said: “At 10.25hrs on Wednesday, 3 September a mobile phone was found during a routine search of the House of Commons chamber by Met officers.

