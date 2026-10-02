New phone scam invites people to add numbers on WhatsApp
How does the WhatsApp scam work, and why are more people being asked to connect on the messaging service?
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Brits have reported a rising trend of receiving spam calls from unknown numbers and being told to add a number on WhatsApp.
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As well as a reported recent spike in spam offering PPI refunds, fake job postings, and double glazing sales, more have been called out of the blue with an invitation to connect over the messaging service.
According to reports, fraudsters are now using artificial intelligence (AI) and bots to make the calls to victims on a large scale.
On Reddit, one who had received the call said: "My phone didn’t actually ring, but they left a voicemail saying: 'Please add my number on WhatsApp'. That’s literally all they said. They didn’t say who they were or why they were calling, and I don’t recognise the number."
Many others responded to say that they had received the same message, and there is a growing awareness that the scam is becoming more prevalent in the UK.
Some have even reported having one call an hour with a message or automated voice inviting them to connect on WhatsApp, and often with an advert for a job or service, but often with no other information.
Read also: People receiving two scam calls each week on average, survey indicates
Read also: Why am I getting so many spam phone calls?
Meta, which owns WhatsApp, has not commented on the trend. There is no suggestion that WhatsApp itself has been hacked or compromised.
An Ofcom spokesperson told LBC: “Scams can have a devastating impact on victims' lives.
"If you receive an unsolicited call that you suspect might be a scam, hang up the phone straight away and never give out any personal information."
Your phone, if it has a modern operating system, should be equipped to recognise when a number looks fishy, but if that does not work, another option is to block all unknown numbers.
Ofcom has also advised not to open any of the links within messages from a scam texter, nor reply to the message, as this can show the scammer that your number is in use.
Ofcom said that the call or text can be reported to 7726, and that more information can be found at ofcom.org.uk/onyourside
Citizens Advice said you can also report them to the Information Commissioner's Office.