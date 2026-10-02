Brits have reported a rising trend of receiving spam calls from unknown numbers and being told to add a number on WhatsApp.

As well as a reported recent spike in spam offering PPI refunds, fake job postings, and double glazing sales, more have been called out of the blue with an invitation to connect over the messaging service.

According to reports, fraudsters are now using artificial intelligence (AI) and bots to make the calls to victims on a large scale.

On Reddit, one who had received the call said: "My phone didn’t actually ring, but they left a voicemail saying: 'Please add my number on WhatsApp'. That’s literally all they said. They didn’t say who they were or why they were calling, and I don’t recognise the number."

Many others responded to say that they had received the same message, and there is a growing awareness that the scam is becoming more prevalent in the UK.

Some have even reported having one call an hour with a message or automated voice inviting them to connect on WhatsApp, and often with an advert for a job or service, but often with no other information.

Read also: People receiving two scam calls each week on average, survey indicates

Read also: Why am I getting so many spam phone calls?