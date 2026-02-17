Between 2017 and February 27 2024, a total 587,498 phones were stolen in London

The Metropolitan Police arresting someone for a mobile phone theft offence. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Courts need to stop releasing repeat offender phone thieves on bail allowing them to go out and commit more crimes, the head of Britain's biggest police force has said.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley also called on phone manufacturers and telecoms companies to make it harder for criminals to reset and re-sell stolen phones. He spoke as the force said the number of recorded phone thefts in London went from 81,365 in 2024 to 71,391 last year. Separate figures available on the Met's crime data website show that in 2023 there were 52,820 thefts from the person where a phone was taken, and 14,326 robberies; the figures for 2024 were 70,249 thefts and 11,125 robberies; and for 2025 61,292 thefts and 10,207 robberies. In the past month the Met has arrested 248 people over phone theft and recovered around 770 stolen handsets. Read More: Social media ban for under 16s 'within months', Starmer says as he announces online safety crackdown

'Mind the Grab' on shop windows on Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy

One operation saw the arrest of 32 suspected members of an organised crime gang, that advertised on social media to recruit children as young as 14 to steal phones. Officers seized 1,000 mobile phones and 200 laptops that were due to be smuggled abroad. Sir Mark said: "Over the past year, we've made hundreds of arrests and recovered tens of thousands of stolen devices. "That work has meant 10,000 fewer people facing the stress, cost and disruption that comes with having their phone stolen. "It is this work that is making London an even safer city. "But policing alone cannot solve this problem.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on LBC. Picture: Alamy