Zacariah Boulares is serving a 22-month prison sentence for trying to steal Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour’s mobile phone at a branch of Joe & The Juice on Kensington High Street.

Zacariah Boulares, 16, has admitted to going on a machete-armed rolex robbery spree. Picture: Met Police

By Jacob Paul

A teenager who once threatened to decapitate TV presenter Aled Jones and left a Bridgerton star traumatised after trying to steal her phone is facing more time in prison after admitting arming himself with a machete to steal Rolex watches.

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Zacariah Boulares was just 16 years old when he ambushed Songs Of Praise star Mr Jones in Chiswick High Road in 2023, threatening to cut off his head after snatching his £17,000 Daytona Rolex watch. He is currently serving a 22-month prison sentence for an incident in February last year when he tried to steal Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour’s mobile phone at a branch of Joe & The Juice on Kensington High Street. Now, Boulares has admitted arming himself with a machete for two robberies in August 2023, when he targeted victims for their Rolex watches. He robbed Mark Turner in Kensington Square Gardens, west London, on August 9 2023, and 10 days later he struck again in a failed bid to steal a Rolex watch from Neil Tallantire outside Waitrose in Porchester Road, Bayswater. Around six weeks later, Boulares went on to target Mr Jones. Read more: Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour 'assaulted' near Oxford Circus months being attacked by phone thief Read more: Phone thief who tried to mug Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour during 'ruthless' spree jailed for 22 months

On Friday at Southwark Crown Court, Judge Alexander Milne KC adjourned the cases for a psychological assessment of Boulares and a probation report on “dangerousness” to be finalised for the sentencing hearing. Boulares, now 19, appeared in the dock to plead guilty to the robbery of Mr Turner, having admitted the attempted robbery against Mr Tallantire at an earlier hearing. He has also pleaded guilty to possession of a machete during both incidents. In July 2025, Boulares was jailed at Isleworth Crown Court for a string of crimes including the attempt to steal Ms Chenneour’s phone and a theft from a blind woman.

The teen tried to rob Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour. Picture: Alamy

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Martin Edmunds KC, the Recorder of Kensington and Chelsea, said Boulares had targeted wealthy areas for “rich pickings”, in a “systematic pattern of stealing from people as they are enjoying a meal or refreshment at a restaurant”. “You seem to be plagued by an attitude that if people can afford nice things, then you can take them,” he said. “It’s clear you are completely willing to use violence when challenged, and it’s a matter of the deepest regret that individuals have been left feeling they don’t want to come to London or they should leave London.”