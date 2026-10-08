Phone theft in London is at a four-year low, following the biggest crackdown of its kind anywhere.

By working hand in hand with the Met and phone manufacturers, we’re catching thieves, disrupting criminal networks and destroying the market behind this global trade.

For many people who fall victim to phone theft, it happens in a split second. You’re checking directions, replying to a message, or simply holding your phone in your hand. Then, without warning, your device is gone.

Phone theft is often dismissed as a minor crime, but those who’ve experienced it know it’s anything but. Our phones are worth far more to us than their material value. They have become extensions of ourselves – holding precious photos and memories, private conversations and personal information. We use them to work, bank, travel and stay connected to the people we love.

So when a phone is stolen, it’s not just inconvenient – it's deeply upsetting. And when a crime like this becomes more prevalent, it robs us all of the right to feel safe as we walk down the street. That’s why, as Mayor, I’ve made tackling phone theft a top priority, and after a sustained crackdown by the Met Police, which I’ve backed with record funding, I'm pleased to say we’re now winning the war on this horrible crime.

New data released today shows that phone theft and robbery are now at their lowest level in four years, and in the West End – where nearly half of all phone thefts in our capital take place – offending has fallen sharply, with over 9,000 fewer thefts recorded in the last 12 months.

This progress has not happened by chance. Backed by massive investment and support from City Hall, the Met has launched the largest anti-phone theft operation in the history of the UK. With our funding, they’ve stepped up patrols and plain-clothes teams in theft hotspots and deployed new aerial drones and Sur-Ron e-bikes to pursue offenders. A new Command Cell in the heart of the West End, spearheaded by my Office for Policing and Crime, has been co-ordinating action on the ground and from the sky, leaving criminals nowhere to hide.

Together, these efforts have resulted in hundreds of arrests, thousands of phones being recovered, and most importantly, thousands of victims saved from the ordeal of having their phone stolen.

But phone theft is not simply the work of opportunistic individuals. It’s fuelled by a £50 million-a-year international trade, involving organised networks of thieves, middlemen and exporters. That’s why the Met is now going after the middlemen who unlock phones, break them up for parts or sell them on illegally to countries across Europe, Africa and Asia.

Breaking that link in the chain is crucial. But we also need to break the business model, which makes stealing a phone so profitable in the first place.

For years, the Met Police and I have been calling on tech companies and manufacturers to work with us to design out phone theft by making stolen devices harder to use and resell. We know this approach can work because we’ve seen it before. A generation ago, car stereo theft was rife. Today it’s a distant memory – in large part because manufacturers redesigned their products, destroying the market for stolen stereos.

In the last few years, Google has rolled out advanced safety features, including technology that automatically locks a phone screen if a snatch motion is detected. Similarly, Android users can now lock stolen devices remotely using just their phone number and a simple verification step.

Now, Apple has committed to strengthening security measures on its devices worldwide and agreed to share data on stolen phones with the Met to help build a clearer picture of when, where, and how devices are being reconnected. As four out of five phones stolen in our capital are iPhones, this is a hugely important step towards ending phone theft for good.

There’s still much more to do, and I urge phone companies to go even further to help us end this wretched trade. That’s how we turn phone theft – like we did with stolen stereos – from a living nightmare to a distant memory, and build a fairer, safer and more prosperous London for everyone.

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Sadiq Khan is the Labour Mayor of London.

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