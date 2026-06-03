A photograph of the Princess of Wales and her children watching a VE Day flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace is among the photographs up for an award decided by a public vote.

The picture is one of 21 chosen by a panel of judges from which people can vote for the photograph of the year at the annual UK Picture Editors Guild Awards.

It shows Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte leaning to one side to get a better view of the Red Arrows flypast that took place at the end of a military procession marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5 last year.

Another shortlisted picture taken on the same day shows the King chatting with 101-year-old Second World War veteran Ruth Barnwell at a tea party in Buckingham Palace following the VE Day procession.

A photo of the Princess Royal coming across two sleeping farmers while she toured cattle stalls during a visit to the Royal Highland Show at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, also made the shortlist.

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