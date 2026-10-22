If you’ve visited a website today, there’s a good chance that PHP, the coding language at the centre of this news, was working behind the scenes.

It’s a programming language used in around 70% of all websites online today. And serious security flaws have experts urging website owners to act now, with one tech body rating this hack as 9.2 out of 10 in terms of severity - about as big as it gets until now.

PHP runs on web servers - the computers that host our websites. When you load a website, PHP builds it on the spot: it could be a new blog post, your shopping basket, or the local council bin days.

It’s the most popular engine running the internet, and it’s not just for big businesses. If you’re running a side-hustle, set up an online album for your wedding, or launched a James O’Brien fan page in 2014, there’s a chance you’ll be impacted too.

In short, an AI tool used by security researchers found a deeply hidden vulnerability a week or so back, and developers leapt into action to fix the problem. At the same time, the vulnerability leaked, or was discovered by nefarious hackers. We know this because an attack hit one of Amazon’s “honeypots”, a setup used to distract hackers from its main online services, on Saturday, 17 October.

Developers released emergency fixes for two critical flaws in the language, known as PHP2Shell, which in theory could let attackers run their code on web servers without logging in. These flaws can be used to read a server’s memory, so this could include passwords and other information like bank details saved on the system.

Worldwide, tech teams at businesses of all sizes are working quickly to patch systems and fix the vulnerabilities. Tens of thousands of large websites were taken offline to protect any stored information, with many already back online. Perhaps the bigger challenge is that websites are only fixed if their software is updated, so millions of ghost websites will be targets for hackers.

The internet is full of sites nobody looks after anymore: that failed business, a blog you started as a teen, or my Nick Ferrari fan page. These are the parts of the internet most at risk. Every version of PHP from the last decade is affected, and older versions may never get a fix at all.

So back to your wedding page, or my James O’Brien fan page - are they really vulnerable? Well, it depends on how it was built - whether you used an all-in-one website builder or built it yourself. Thankfully, the big platforms tend to move quickly, but since I set up my O'Brien fan site years ago, it needs an update. Without an update, that site likely holds the name of guests and perhaps their email addresses and other information.

Criminals can hijack a site to host scam pages or malware under your name, or as a stepping stone to attack others.

What can I do?

If you don’t need your old site anymore - take it down.

If you want to keep it, check which PHP version it uses. Anything below 8.2 needs fixing. If in doubt, email your web host and ask.

Change any password you used for that site, especially if you’ve used it elsewhere

The bottom line: if you know where your website lives and someone keeps it updated, you're probably fine. If you forgot it existed until now, today is a good day to deal with it.

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