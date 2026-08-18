Law was made an OBE for services to drama and charitable causes in 2014.

Law, pictured at the Edinburgh International Book Festival where she talked about her memoir entitled How Many Camels are there in Holland?'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Actress Phyllida Law, the mother of Dame Emma Thompson, has died aged 94.

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News of her death was confirmed by her granddaughter Gaia Wise, the daughter of Dame Emma and her husband Greg Wise. Wise shared a photo of Law on Instagram and wrote: “Rest well my queen.” Law’s management said in a statement she “died supremely peacefully at home, surrounded by all of her family” on July 27. The actress was married to actor Eric Thompson from 1957 until his death from a heart attack in 1982, aged 53. Their daughters, Dame Emma and Sophie Thompson, are both actresses. Read more: Wladimir Klitschko feeling 'shock and grief' at death of ex-partner Hayden Panettiere Read more: Thousands of emotional fans line the streets as family and friends say farewell to Bonnie Tyler

Gaia Wise, Phyllida Law and Dame Emma Thompson. Picture: Getty

Law appeared on screen alongside her daughters several times, including in the 1996 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma. In the film – which starred Gwyneth Paltrow – Law played Mrs Bates while Sophie played her daughter Miss Bates. She also appeared alongside Dame Emma in 1992’s Peter’s Friends, directed by her daughter’s then-husband Sir Kenneth Branagh. Law also appeared in Sir Kenneth’s adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing the following year, also alongside Dame Emma. In 1997 Law again appeared alongside her eldest daughter in Alan Rickman’s directorial debut The Winter Guest, in which the pair played mother and daughter. More than a decade later she also had a voice role in Dame Emma’s 2005 film Nanny McPhee, which she wrote and starred in. Born in Glasgow in 1932, Law initially had aspirations to become a stage designer – but ended up studying acting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

The Duchess of Cornwall (left) talks to Phyllida Law, during a reception to mark the launch of the Unicorn Theatre's Glorious Grandparents initiative, which encourages the theatre's supporters to visit with their grandchildren. Picture: Alamy