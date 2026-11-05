Six Picasso prints stolen from a restaurant near Cannes have been recovered after a month-long police investigation.

The works were stolen from L’Amandier in Mougins in the early hours of 1 October, when two masked men allegedly broke in through a French door.

In less than a minute, the pair allegedly headed to the restaurant’s Picasso room, removed the prints from the walls and fled.

A third suspect is believed to have waited nearby in a vehicle.

The restaurant owner, an art collector, discovered the theft later that morning, triggering an investigation by the Cannes research brigade.

Nearly a month later, around 40 gendarmes raided two apartments on the French Riviera after weeks of surveillance and phone monitoring.

The prints, worth more than €100,000, were found intact, hidden beneath clothes and toolboxes in a bedroom.

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