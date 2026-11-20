When is the Piccadilly Line not running? Why are London Underground workers striking? Are other Tube lines affected?

By William Mata

Public transport is set to be severely affected across London this weekend when a union holds a Tube strike.

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The Piccadilly line is suspended as of Friday lunchtime and other London Underground lines and rail links are set to be impacted over the weekend. Transport for London said: “We will do all we can to minimise disruption for our customers. I would encourage Piccadilly Line customers travelling on Friday and Saturday to check before they travel and consider alternative routes where possible." Here are all of the updates and questions answered around the strike. Read also: Major disruption expected on London Underground as Piccadilly Line to shut down due to staff walkout

Knighsbridge station platform on the Piccadilly Line of the London Underground, UK. Picture: Alex Segre/Alamy

When is the Piccadilly Line not running? Services on Friday, November 20, started being reduced from 10.30am and stopped at midday. There will not be any Piccadilly Line services now until Saturday, November 21, evening when a partial service will resume. It means there will be no Night Tube on the line on Friday. Why are London Underground workers striking? Staff belonging to the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) union are striking as part of a dispute over the dismissal of a colleague. Transport for London sacked the worker for working a second job while receiving full sick pay. TSSA general secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust said: “Our members working in service control on the Piccadilly Line are determined to take industrial action in support of their colleague who has been unfairly treated by London Underground.” The strike has nothing to do with Rail, Maritime and Transport union's strike action over shift patterns.

London Overground services are being impacted. Picture: William Barton/Alamy