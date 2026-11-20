Piccadilly line strike: When is the London Tube line not running?
When is the Piccadilly Line not running? Why are London Underground workers striking? Are other Tube lines affected?
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Public transport is set to be severely affected across London this weekend when a union holds a Tube strike.
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The Piccadilly line is suspended as of Friday lunchtime and other London Underground lines and rail links are set to be impacted over the weekend.
Transport for London said: “We will do all we can to minimise disruption for our customers. I would encourage Piccadilly Line customers travelling on Friday and Saturday to check before they travel and consider alternative routes where possible."
Here are all of the updates and questions answered around the strike.
Read also: Major disruption expected on London Underground as Piccadilly Line to shut down due to staff walkout
When is the Piccadilly Line not running?
Services on Friday, November 20, started being reduced from 10.30am and stopped at midday.
There will not be any Piccadilly Line services now until Saturday, November 21, evening when a partial service will resume.
It means there will be no Night Tube on the line on Friday.
Why are London Underground workers striking?
Staff belonging to the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) union are striking as part of a dispute over the dismissal of a colleague.
Transport for London sacked the worker for working a second job while receiving full sick pay.
TSSA general secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust said: “Our members working in service control on the Piccadilly Line are determined to take industrial action in support of their colleague who has been unfairly treated by London Underground.”
The strike has nothing to do with Rail, Maritime and Transport union's strike action over shift patterns.
Are other Tube lines affected?
Yes, the District and Bakerloo lines are affected, as are the DLR, Elizabeth, and Overground lines.
District Line
On Saturday, November 21, there will be no trains between Earl's Court and Richmond or Ealing Broadway - and the rest of the line will have a reduced service.
Bakerloo Line
On both Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, there will be no service between Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone.
DLR
On both days of the weekend, there will be no service between Canning Town and Stratford International.
Lioness Line
The entire line, which runs between Watford Junction and Euston, is down on both days of the weekend.
Elizabeth Line
On Sunday, November 22, there are no trains from Paddington to Ealing Broadway, in either direction, until 7.40am, after which the service is just reduced.
Mildmay Line
There are no services between Willesden Junction and Richmond all day on Sunday, November 22, or between Camden Road and Stratford after 10.15pm.
Weaver Line
On Sunday, November 22, there are no services on the line until 10.15am.