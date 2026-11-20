London Underground is warning of disruption on one of its Tube lines because of a 24-hour strike by workers in a dispute over the dismissal of a colleague.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) on the Piccadilly Line will walk out from noon on Friday.

Passengers were warned to expect “severe disruption” as well as delays on parts of the District Line because of shared infrastructure.

Lee Stewart, Transport for London’s head of London Underground Service Control, said: “We are extremely disappointed that TSSA is proceeding with unjustified strike action in response to the dismissal of an employee working a second job while receiving full sick pay.

“We will do all we can to minimise disruption for our customers. I would encourage Piccadilly Line customers travelling on Friday and Saturday to check before they travel and consider alternative routes where possible.

“Our teams will be working hard to keep London moving and provide customers with the information they need to plan their journeys.”