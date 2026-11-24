How safe is pickleball? Study links racket sport to eye injuries
Link to glaucoma after woman hit in the face while playing popular game
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Doctors have been alerted to the fast-growing racket sport pickleball and an associated risk of eye injuries.
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A warning has come after a woman developed glaucoma after being struck in the eye with the plastic ball during a game, with the BMJ noting that this was among the most severe in a rising trend.
UMass Chan Medical School, in Massachusetts, US, noted the woman's condition in a report in the journal and said that although this was only one example, there is the potential for further harm.
“Pickleball-related ocular injuries include reports of retinal tears requiring surgical repair, traumatic lens subluxation and a comprehensive series describing various patterns of ocular injury directly attributable to pickleball participation," the article stated.
Pickleball is a growing sport, similar to padel, which follows rules similar to tennis but is played with a lighter, plastic ball on a smaller court and at a faster pace.
UMass Chan noted that the proximity of players to the net can result in an increased likelihood of eye injuries.
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How safe is pickleball?
The medical school commented on the physical and mental benefits of playing pickleball, which contains tactical elements similar to chess, and noted that eye injuries are rare.
Glaucoma, however, is a serious condition that can cause a loss of vision if it is not treated early enough, and precautions have been advised to avoid any eye issues.
UMass Chan said that wearing glasses is the best and simplest solution to avoid the risk.
The report added: “With the growing body of players and advancement of technology in the sport, such as modern paddles that can generate shots exceeding 60 miles per hour, these injuries will continue to occur unless proper safety measures are implemented."
LBC could not find any information on Pickleball England's website beyond a note that stated: "No special equipment is required and any comfortable clothing is fine."