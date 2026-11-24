Doctors have been alerted to the fast-growing racket sport pickleball and an associated risk of eye injuries.

A warning has come after a woman developed glaucoma after being struck in the eye with the plastic ball during a game, with the BMJ noting that this was among the most severe in a rising trend.

UMass Chan Medical School, in Massachusetts, US, noted the woman's condition in a report in the journal and said that although this was only one example, there is the potential for further harm.

“Pickleball-related ocular injuries include reports of retinal tears requiring surgical repair, traumatic lens subluxation and a comprehensive series describing various patterns of ocular injury directly attributable to pickleball participation," the article stated.

Pickleball is a growing sport, similar to padel, which follows rules similar to tennis but is played with a lighter, plastic ball on a smaller court and at a faster pace.

UMass Chan noted that the proximity of players to the net can result in an increased likelihood of eye injuries.

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