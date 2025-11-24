Police have released video footage of a street thief using a "bizarre dance" to distract a victim while stealing his mobile phone.

Officers in Nottingham believe the pickpocket pretended to be drunk in order to fool his victim into thinking he was simply in a cheerful mood.

A brief video clip issued by Nottinghamshire Police on Monday shows the man approach a victim in Clumber Street, in the city centre, shortly after 7.30am on November 16.

The force said in a statement describing the incident: "After greeting the man with a fist bump and engaging him in conversation, he performs a bizarre dance where he places one of his legs between the victim's leg and jumps up and down.

"The matter was reported to Nottinghamshire Police and today we are asking for the public's help in identifying a man we would like to trace."

Inspector Paul Gummer, of the City Centre neighbourhood policing team, said: "Officers were able to trace the offender's prior movement to a McDonald's.