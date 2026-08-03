Sharif Ahmadzai reportedly arrived on the Greek island of Lesvos in 2016.

Sharif Ahmadzai has been arrested in connection with the death of a British woman whose body was found in a suitcase in Athens. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

The man arrested over the murder of a British woman found in a suitcase in Athens is an Afghan national and champion boxer who arrived in Greece on a small boat, it has been revealed.

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Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was found by a homeless man in a derelict building in the Kypseli area of Athens on July 18. Greek police launched an investigation along with UK and US authorities and announced that a 26-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, robbery and weapons offences. The suspect has now been revealed as Sharif Ahmadzai, 26. The boxer’s website says that his father was a military commander in Kabul and was shot dead by the Taliban when he was just four. His brother was kidnapped by the Taliban five years later and the rest of his family was killed in a suicide car bomb when he was 15. Read more: Man, 26, arrested over death of British woman found in suitcase in Athens Read more: Horror as body of British woman found stuffed inside suitcase in Greece

Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, from Edinburgh, was found by a homeless man in a suitcase in Athens. Picture: Facebook

Ahmadzai is believed to have arrived on the island of Lesvos in 2016. He later converted to Christianity to marry US-born Alaina Hall in 2023. The pair then set up a ministry helping refugees in the Greek capital. The couple are believed to have known Ms Ross, also a Christian volunteer, through their charity work. They reportedly had a key to a flat owned by their organisation, Love Every Nation Athens, police sources say. Officers started looking into Ahmadzai after his wife allegedly grew suspicious of his behaviour on July 30, according to legal documents seen by The Times. She reportedly claimed she woke to find him missing on July 15, with his shared location showing him at Ms Ross's apartment.

Sharif Ahmadzai and his wife Alaina Hall. Picture: Social media