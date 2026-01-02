Residents in Wolverhampton woke up to a light covering of snow. Picture: Matthew Ashmore/Alamy Live News

By Henry Moore

Freezing temperatures have descended on the UK today, bringing icy conditions and snow in parts of England, Scotland and Wales.

As the sun rose on Friday, a layer of frost could be seen across much of the UK. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are already in place for parts of the UK, ahead of amber snow warnings for northern Scotland which begin at midday today. With temperatures near zero, travel disruption is expected in much of England, Wales and Scotland.

A man braves blizzard-like conditions near Inverurie in Scotland. Picture: Simon Britton

The UK is having to cope with a chilly start to 2026. Picture: Alamy

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place throughout Friday morning for an area covering London, Greater Manchester and Cardiff. Around 2cm of snow could fall in some areas, with up to 5cm on higher ground. Heavy snowfalls have already caused difficulties for motorists in the Highlands and north-east of Scotland on New Year’s Day, with warnings of blizzard-like conditions coming on Friday and into the weekend.

Walkers and runners out in the snowy weather in Aberdeen. Picture: Paul Glendell/Alamy

A light dusting of snow in Great Chart near Ashford in Kent. Weather warnings for snow have been upgraded to amber in some parts of the UK while yellow warnings are in place elsewhere. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The Met Office said: "Heavy snow showers will become more frequent and may merge to give longer spells of snow at times. "The area and period covered by this warning are when the heaviest and most disruptive snow is thought most likely during the current cold spell, with existing yellow warnings covering a wider area and a longer period." The forecaster continued: "Windy conditions will also result in some drifting of snow and temporary blizzard conditions." The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued warnings across England for the start of the year, which are in place until 10am on January 6.

A cold start to Friday with rain, sleet and hill snow in Wales and central England, sinking southwards followed by icy stretches ⚠️



Snow showers persisting in northern Scotland 🌨️



Bright and frosty elsewhere ✨ pic.twitter.com/9KJe0TxaJd — Met Office (@metoffice) January 1, 2026

The UKHSA said it means the weather is “likely” to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including a “rise in deaths” among those with health conditions or aged 65 or over. Dr Paul Coleman, consultant in health protection at the UKHSA, said: “The weather is forecast to be very cold across England over the coming few days. “Low temperatures like these can have serious impacts on the health of some people, particularly older people and those with serious health conditions. “Exposure to cold can lead to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections. “It is therefore really important, as the colder weather sets in, to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.”