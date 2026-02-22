Secret Service agents fatally shot the armed man after he raised his gun to a "shooting position", authorities said.

Austin Tucker Martin has been shot dead. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

Austin Tucker Martin, 21, has been pictured he was shot dead while trying to unlawfully enter Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office fatally shot the armed man after he raised his gun to a "shooting position", authorities said. The shot was fired at around 1.30am local time on Sunday. President Trump was not at his home in Florida, as he was in Washington. It comes after Martin, from Moore County, North Carolina, was reported missing by his family a few days ago. His worried relatives posted his image in a missing persons poster. Read more: Armed man, 21, shot dead near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida identified - as White House slams 'crazy intruder' Read more: Trump says 'great hospital boat' is 'on way' to Greenland, despite Denmark's objections

Martin seen with family members. Picture: Facebook

His Instagram appears to show he was obsessed with drawing sketches of golf courses in the Sandhills region. Investigators haven’t said whether he was previously known to law enforcement. Earlier, officials said he was believed to have travelled from North Carolina to Trump's estate. He is thought to have picked up a shotgun along the way, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, adding that the box for the gun was recovered in his vehicle. At a press conference, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Martin was ordered to put down the fuel can and gun. He reportedly put down the can and "raised the shotgun to a shooting position". At this point, he was shot by officers and "neutralised". Responding to the shooting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home. "Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our country safe and protect all Americans. It’s shameful and reckless that Democrats have chosen to shut down their Department."