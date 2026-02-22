Pictured: Suspected armed intruder, 21, shot dead by Secret Service near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
Secret Service agents fatally shot the armed man after he raised his gun to a "shooting position", authorities said.
Austin Tucker Martin, 21, has been pictured he was shot dead while trying to unlawfully enter Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Listen to this article
Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office fatally shot the armed man after he raised his gun to a "shooting position", authorities said.
The shot was fired at around 1.30am local time on Sunday. President Trump was not at his home in Florida, as he was in Washington.
It comes after Martin, from Moore County, North Carolina, was reported missing by his family a few days ago.
His worried relatives posted his image in a missing persons poster.
Read more: Armed man, 21, shot dead near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida identified - as White House slams 'crazy intruder'
Read more: Trump says 'great hospital boat' is 'on way' to Greenland, despite Denmark's objections
His Instagram appears to show he was obsessed with drawing sketches of golf courses in the Sandhills region.
Investigators haven’t said whether he was previously known to law enforcement.
Earlier, officials said he was believed to have travelled from North Carolina to Trump's estate.
He is thought to have picked up a shotgun along the way, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, adding that the box for the gun was recovered in his vehicle.
At a press conference, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Martin was ordered to put down the fuel can and gun.
He reportedly put down the can and "raised the shotgun to a shooting position". At this point, he was shot by officers and "neutralised".
Responding to the shooting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home.
"Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our country safe and protect all Americans. It’s shameful and reckless that Democrats have chosen to shut down their Department."
The US attorney general Pam Bondi has said she has been speaking with Mr Trump about the "intrusion and shooting".
"Grateful that POTUS [President of the United States] and our law enforcement agents are safe," she posted on X.
There were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident.
The FBI asked residents who live near Mar-a-Lago to check any security cameras they may have for footage that could help investigators.
FBI director Kash Patel said his agency was "dedicating all necessary resources" to investigate the alleged intrusion attempt.
Investigators are working to compile a psychological profile, and a motive is still under investigation.Asked whether the individual was known to law enforcement, Mr Bradshaw said "not right now".
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that he has spoken with President Trump.
Mr Bessent said Mr Trump and his family are safe, but added: "They shouldn’t have to endure attempt after attempt."
The incident comes as the US has been rocked multiple times in recent years by political violence.
Just last year, it included the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the assassination of the Democratic leader in the Minnesota state house and her husband and the shooting of another legislator and his wife, and an arson attack at the official residence of Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro.