An Egyptian illegal migrant who has been jailed for raping a woman in London's Hyde Park has been pictured for the first time.

“It must have been obvious to you that she was a woman under the influence of alcohol who was alone and vulnerable. You made the decision to take advantage of her vulnerability.

“You thought absolutely nothing of her,” judge Gregory Perrins told the defendant, whose address was given as a Hilton hotel in Ealing, west London.

The married father-of-one approached the victim as she was walking home alone from a night-out in central London at about 9pm and lured her to a secluded spot in the park where he raped her, Southwark Crown Court was told on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police today released a picture of Abdelrahmen Adnan Abouelela, 42, who is due to be deported.

“You were driven purely by your own sexual desires. You simply did not care that she could not consent: you just took what you wanted.”

The judge said Abouelela is in the country illegally. He arrived in the UK in April 2023 and claimed asylum for fear of persecution in Egypt – his home country – where he claims he was held as a political prisoner and tortured.

His wife and son currently live in Turkey, the court heard.

Abouelela was subsequently diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder and complex PTSD, defence barrister Kane Sharpe told the court.

Judge Perrins, however, stated he found this mitigating factor to be “minimal”, adding: “There is little connection between those circumstances and your decision to rape the victim on that night.

“It’s clear to me you do not believe you have done anything wrong.”

The judge further commended the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, for her “immense bravery and courage” in giving evidence during Abouelela’s trial at Southwark Crown Court earlier this year.

Jurors found Abouelela guilty of one count of rape on May 22.

Because he was given a prison sentence of more than 12 months, Abouelela will be subject to an automatic deportation order under the UK Borders Act 2007.

In August the Metro revealed that the once thriving Hilton hotel - the Hampton by Hilton - had been transformed into a migrant hotel.

It had scored 3.7 out of 5 in reviews, with one guest writing that the hotel had ‘excellent rooms, fab staff and superior facilities’.

The hotel, which formerly charged up to around £200 for a double room, is being run by hospitality company SD Commercial, with staff at the front door explaining to anyone trying to enter the hotel to book a room that it is now ‘private’ and not open to the public.

Owners of nearby shops have described the change as being ‘bad for business’.