Two other children were removed from the scene and are receiving hospital treatment for critical injuries.

Pictured: Irish family killed in 'petrol bomb' attack on house in Ireland. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man, a woman and two children who died in a fire in Waterford, Ireland, have been named and pictured for the first time following a suspected petrol bomb attack.

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Emergency services were called to the semi-detached house in the Birchwood area of Waterford City shortly after 5am on Tuesday. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, with two other children critically injured and are continuing to receive treatment for their injuries. Callum and Jayden have been identified as the young victims of the fire, that also claimed the lives of Philip and Kim English. Police said they believe the fire was started deliberately after the property was attacked by an unknown person or persons. Read more: Man dies after falling from rollercoaster at Six Flags park in US - with fall 'captured on ride's souvenir camera' Read more: A corrupt detective, 15 men framed for crimes they didn’t commit and an LBC call that helped clear their names, as police uncover more potential victims

Emergency services were called to the semi-detached house in the Birchwood area of Waterford City shortly after 5am on Tuesday. Picture: Handout

A murder investigation is now underway and relatives of the family have launched an appeal for donations to support the surviving children during an "incredibly difficult time". Tributes to the family said that the four who lost their lives will "forever be loved and never forgotten". A gardaí spokesperson said: “As this is an ongoing evolving incident, An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide any further detail.” Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described it as a “deeply disturbing situation”. Mr Martin said details of the incident are still unfolding and emergency services are still at the scene. Police later confirmed a murder investigation had been launched into the fire, which they are treating as a suspected arson attack.

Emergency services at the scene of an overnight fire in the Birchwood estate in Waterford City. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Waterford has been plunged into “utter devastation and sadness” following a fire which is understood to have claimed a number of lives. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

'Horrific scene' Minister of State John Cummins said: “Waterford has been plunged into utter devastation and sadness this morning with the tragic loss of lives overnight in Birchwood. “My deepest sympathies go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives, their friends, neighbours and the wider community. “I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services personnel who have been attending what can only be described as a horrific scene.”

Minister of State John Cummins has paid tribute to those who have lost their lives. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

An incident room has been set up at Waterford Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed. Family liaison officers have also been appointed. An Garda Siochána are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford City in the early hours of Tuesday, 13th October to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. “As this is an ongoing evolving incident An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide any further detail at present.”

Emergency services at the scene in the Birchwood estate in Waterford City. Picture: PA Images/Alamy