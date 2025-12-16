Police have arrested a teenage boy on Monday in connection to the death

Aria Thorpe was found dead at an address in Weston-super-Mare on Monday. Picture: Handout

By Alex Storey

A nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death at a house has been pictured for the first time.

Emergency services were called to Lime Close in the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, shortly after 6pm on Monday, where the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in the nearby village of Worle and is currently in police custody. The schoolgirl has since been named locally as Aria Thorpe and was described as a "lovely little girl" who loved dressing up. Read more: Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of the murder after girl, 9, found dead in Weston-super-Mare home Read more: Moment Liverpool parade crash driver swears and screams at fans to 'move' as he ploughs into the crowd

Forensic officers at the scene on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

Tamara Taylor, 40, the mother of one of Aria's friends, said on Tuesday: "Aria was a lovely little girl, sassy for her age. She loved dressing up and doing what little girls do. "She and my daughter were best friends, they were always playing together and would be in each other's houses every night. Ms Taylor added that she took her daughter to her grandmother's house when she learned something had happened to Aria. She also said the girl had celebrated her birthday a fortnight ago which was Kpop themed.

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: LBC