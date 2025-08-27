A teenage girl who died at a music festival in Belfast has been named as 17-year-old Mia Keevan.

Ms Roche adds: “Her laughter and warmth will never be forgotten by those lucky enough to have known her.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of Mia. A bright, fun and much loved girl who touched the hearts of anyone that knew her. Mia was such an outgoing person and lit up everyone room she walked into,” she wrote.

Sarah Roche set up a GoFundMe page and has paid tribute to the schoolgirl.

She was taken from the event to hospital on Sunday, where she was later pronounced dead.

Ms Keevan, from Carrick-on-Suir, Ireland, became unwell during the Emerge music festival at Boucher Playing Fields.

“At this difficult time we are coming together to support Mia's family with the unexpected costs they face and to give them space to grieve without added financial worry. Any donation will make a difference and is deeply appreciated.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched an investigation into the teenager’s cause of death.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” Belfast District Commander Superintendent Allister Hagan said.

"Police will continue to work closely with event organisers and the licensing authority to ensure that events remain safe and enjoyable for all of those who attend.

"Over the course of the two day event, local police were supported by specialist officers from a range of units including from air support, tactical support, dog section and roads policing."

Belfast City Council said in a statement it is "deeply saddened" by the death of the teen, saying its thoughts are with the family at this time.

Micky Murray, a Belfast councillor, has requested an urgent meeting between council officers and representatives from the festival.

It comes after Trae Keenan also died suddenly after attending the same event.

The father-of-one became unwell at an apartment at the Victoria Place complex in Wellwood Street, south Belfast, where he was staying with three friends.

He is thought to have suffered a cardiac arrest after having a panic attack.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended an address in the Wellwood Street area of Belfast city centre on Sunday morning, in support of colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“A man aged in his 20s was taken to hospital, and later died.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”

Two other people remain in hospital after also falling ill at the event.

A woman aged in her 30s is in a serious but stable condition. A teenage boy was treated and and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Emerge, the electronic music festival, saw more than 40,000 people attend over the weekend.