A 16-year-old girl who died after she was hit by a taxi on her way to her north London private school has been named as Melissa Premaratne.

Melissa was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash outside Highgate School on North Road at 8.13am on Thursday.

Her family said in a tribute that her "kindness, warmth, and beautiful spirit will always remain in our hearts.”

Melissa had been making her way to classes at the £31,000-a-year secondary school when she was struck down by an Addison Lee taxi.

She became trapped under the Mercedes Vito people carrier, which had to be lifted off her.

A 68-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has since been released on bail.

Read more: Pupil, 16, hit by Addison Lee taxi and killed as she made her way to north London private school - as man, 68, arrested

Read more: Man arrested after five people struck by a car in west London