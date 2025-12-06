Girlfriend left on mountain to die by boyfriend pictured
Thomas Plamberger is facing a charge of negligent homicide
The woman who froze to death on Austria's highest peak after being allegedly "abandoned" by her boyfriend during a night-time ascent has been named as 33-year-old Kerstin Gurtner.
Listen to this article
Kerstin died just 150ft below the summit of the 12,460ft Grossglockner in January.
Her boyfriend, Thomas Plamberger is now facing a charge of negligent homicide after prosecutors concluded he left her "exhausted, hypothermic and disoriented" in the dark while he descended alone.
Investigators said the pair were battered with winds up to 46mph, with the conditions feeling like -20C.
Webcam images shared by local media show the emergency lights of the two mountaineers during their ascent at around 6pm on January 18.
Six hours later, as light began to fade, Kerstin would die from the extreme cold.
Read more: Chilling webcam images show girlfriend 'left to die' on Austria's biggest mountain by climber boyfriend
Read more: Charlton supporter dies after Portsmouth game abandoned
Kerstin's social media profile has dozens of images of her and Plamberger climbing and hiking and she described herself as a "winter child" and "mountain person".
Plamberger's lawyer, Kurt Jelinek, said: “My client is very sorry about how things turned out.”
He added that the defence “still assumes it was a tragic, fateful accident".
The boyfriend has also been accused of failing to make an emergency call in time.
The pair were stranded from around 9pm, but no call went in until 12:35am, prosecutors claim.
He did not call rescuers again after the first phone call.
The case will go before the Innsbruck Regional Court on February 19, 2026.