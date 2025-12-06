The woman who froze to death on Austria's highest peak after being allegedly "abandoned" by her boyfriend during a night-time ascent has been named as 33-year-old Kerstin Gurtner.

Kerstin died just 150ft below the summit of the 12,460ft Grossglockner in January.

Her boyfriend, Thomas Plamberger is now facing a charge of negligent homicide after prosecutors concluded he left her "exhausted, hypothermic and disoriented" in the dark while he descended alone.

Investigators said the pair were battered with winds up to 46mph, with the conditions feeling like -20C.

Webcam images shared by local media show the emergency lights of the two mountaineers during their ascent at around 6pm on January 18.

Six hours later, as light began to fade, Kerstin would die from the extreme cold.

