The suspect in the Minneapolis mass shooting has been identified as Robin Westman. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Jacob Paul

The gunman who opened fire in the church of a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing at least two children, has been identified.

Robin Westman, 23, has been named as the shooter in the attack. The killer, who is also dead, stormed Annunciation Catholic Church at around 8:30am local time as children attended their first mass of the school year. Westman, formerly known as Robert fired through a stained glass windows at the children sitting on the pews inside the church, officials said. He then took his own life at the rear of the building, according to police chief Brian O'Hara. Two children aged 8 and 10 have been killed, and at least 20 are injured, officials say. Read more: Two children, aged 8 and 10, shot dead 'while praying' as gunman opens fire on US Catholic school Read more: Suspected gunman who 'killed two police officers in cold blood' named for first time - as manhunt in Australia continues

Westman's mother worked at the school where the slaughter was carried out, according to local reports. He is also understood to have changed his name to Robin in 2020, when he was 17. Police are investigating whether a string of twisted YouTube videos shared on an account hours before the shooting was linked to the suspect.

The suspect allegedly posted videos online with writings referencing suicide, "extremely violent thoughts and ideas," according to NBC. Speaking in a press conference, the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, described the shooting as "unspeakable." "Children are dead, there are families that have a deceased child, you cannot put into words the gravity, the tragic or absolute pain of this situation," he said."These kids were literally praying, it was the first week of school. "They were in a church, these are kids that should be learning with their friends." Mr O'Hara called the incident an "unthinkable tragedy". "He struck children and worshippers inside the building," he said.

