A grandfather has been hailed as a hero for trying to save a little girl at sea before fatally going into cardiac arrest.

Phil Crow, 68, was at Tregirls Beach in Padstow, Cornwall when he rushed his granddaughter to safety as she got into difficulty in the water.

He was among 15 members of the public who had been trying to save the little girl after trouble struck.

Tina, Phil’s wife of 50 years, was also among them and was rescued by a boat that passed by.

She said the family was playing at sea when the granddaughter got into difficulty before Phil managed to push her to safety.

“We were jumping up with the waves then all of a sudden we couldn’t hit the floor when we landed, it was deeper and was pulling us out.

“He was shouting at her to lay on her back but she couldn’t stand, he pushed her to safety, but doing so meant he couldn’t get back himself,” she told the Daily Mail.

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