A hero pilot who saved 174 passengers aboard an Israel-bound jet after being stabbed by his cockpit colleague in an attempted hijacking has been pictured.

Indian national Smit Machchhar, one of the two pilots of the Flydubai jet headed to Tel Aviv, heroically managed to let passengers into the cockpit to take over the controls despite his wounds.

The capitan of more than 13 years was hailed by Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Mr Machchhar as a "true hero" for helping to foil an attempted hijacking.

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed the captain is being treated at a hospital in Tabuk City, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where he is in a "stable condition".

A hijack alert was sent from Flydubai flight FZ1073 as the plane plunged 14,000 feet in the space of a few minutes.

Read more: Stabbed pilot fought to allow passengers into cockpit of 'hijacked plane', as Netanyahu hails heroes aboard FlyDubai flight

Read more: LIVE: Indian pilot stabbed by cockpit colleague in 'stable condition' - as Netanyahu hails 'extraordinary bravery'