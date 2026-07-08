Pictured: IT expert whose wife and two children were murdered at £1.3m mansion - as international hunt for suspect continues
The homeowner, whose whereabouts are unknown, has been identified as Mark Tshuma
An IT expert whose wife and two children were found dead inside his luxury mansion has been named as Mark Tshuma - as an international manhunt for a suspect gets underway.
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Police launched a murder investigation after the mum and her two children were found dead inside the family's £ 1.3 million property in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, on Tuesday.
Officers forced entry before discovering the victims’ bodies after they had not been seen for several days. A suspect known to the victims has been identified, with police revealing the individual has left the country.
The homeowner, whose whereabouts are unknown, has been identified as Mark Tshuma, according to the Daily Mail.
Zandile Tshuma, his wife, has also been identified as the adult victim in the suspected triple murder. Their two children, whose ages are unknown, were also found dead in the house.
A neighbour, who gave her name as Vicky, said the family appeared “wealthy” and “seemed pleasant”.
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Mr Tshuma, a £100,000-a-year senior IT manager is from Zimbabwe, it is understood. He has a degree in Computing Informatics from the University of Plymouth.
According to his LinkedIn, he previously worked as head of Development and Support at accounting firm ICAEW until 2024.
His profile describes him as an "IT leader with a proven delivery record of implementing enabling technologies".
Mr Tshuma bought the Bedfordshire mansion two years ago for £1.3 million but spent months renovating and modernising it following the purchase. It is now kitted out with a swimming pool, and has four bedrooms and bathrooms.
At least four police cars could be seen parked outside the house on Carnoustie Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
Two of the vehicles had Scientific Services Unit written on their sides. The property’s driveway was cordoned off and flowers were laid beside a hedge outside the house.
Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said: “This is a deeply distressing incident in which a mother and her two children are believed to have been murdered.
“Our thoughts are first and foremost with all those affected.
“We recognise that this will cause concern in the local community and beyond.
“This is the early stages of what is an incredibly complex investigation. We are committing all necessary resources to establish exactly what has happened and to find the person responsible.“As a result of enquiries undertaken so far, we have identified a suspect, who was known to all three victims, and who we believe has since left the country.
“While there is nothing to suggest there is any wider risk to the public, we will be increasing the police presence in and around the area to support the investigation and provide reassurance to residents."
Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area on Friday and Saturday is asked to get in touch with police as soon as possible.
Mr Murphy added: “I would also ask people to be mindful of the privacy of the victims and avoid speculating about what might have happened.”
LBC has approached Bedfordshire Police for comment.