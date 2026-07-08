The homeowner, whose whereabouts are unknown, has been identified as Mark Tshuma

IT executive Mkanyisi Mark Tshuma owns a house in which a woman and two children were found dead. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

An IT expert whose wife and two children were found dead inside his luxury mansion has been named as Mark Tshuma - as an international manhunt for a suspect gets underway.

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Police launched a murder investigation after the mum and her two children were found dead inside the family's £ 1.3 million property in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, on Tuesday. Officers forced entry before discovering the victims’ bodies after they had not been seen for several days. A suspect known to the victims has been identified, with police revealing the individual has left the country. The homeowner, whose whereabouts are unknown, has been identified as Mark Tshuma, according to the Daily Mail. Zandile Tshuma, his wife, has also been identified as the adult victim in the suspected triple murder. Their two children, whose ages are unknown, were also found dead in the house. A neighbour, who gave her name as Vicky, said the family appeared “wealthy” and “seemed pleasant”. Read more: Murder investigation launched after mum and two children found dead as suspect flees country Read more: Killer husband has sentence hiked to 33 years after murdering wife by slitting her throat

Mkanyisi Mark Tshuma is thought to be from Zimbabwe. Picture: Linkedin

Mr Tshuma, a £100,000-a-year senior IT manager is from Zimbabwe, it is understood. He has a degree in Computing Informatics from the University of Plymouth. According to his LinkedIn, he previously worked as head of Development and Support at accounting firm ICAEW until 2024. His profile describes him as an "IT leader with a proven delivery record of implementing enabling technologies". Mr Tshuma bought the Bedfordshire mansion two years ago for £1.3 million but spent months renovating and modernising it following the purchase. It is now kitted out with a swimming pool, and has four bedrooms and bathrooms.

The scene on Carnoustie Drive, Great Denham, near Bedford, where police found the bodies of a mother and two children who had not been seen for several days. Picture: Alamy

At least four police cars could be seen parked outside the house on Carnoustie Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Two of the vehicles had Scientific Services Unit written on their sides. The property’s driveway was cordoned off and flowers were laid beside a hedge outside the house. Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said: “This is a deeply distressing incident in which a mother and her two children are believed to have been murdered. “Our thoughts are first and foremost with all those affected. “We recognise that this will cause concern in the local community and beyond.

Flowers at the scene on Carnoustie Drive, Great Denham. Picture: Alamy