The first picture of a man found dead in a suitcase last week has been revealed.

The remains of Dale Mundell, 34, from Islington, were discovered in a wooded area in Borstal, Kent, last Friday.

It comes after police were called to a property in Wimbledon, south London, the previous day - more than 30 miles from where the body was found.

Officers arrived at Kingfisher Court just before 11pm to discover no one at the address.

They still believed someone had come into harm and launched an investigation.

Two men have since been arrested in connection with Mr Mundell’s death.

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