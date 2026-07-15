Pictured: Man, 34, found dead inside suitcase dumped in the woods
The first picture of a man found dead in a suitcase last week has been revealed.
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The remains of Dale Mundell, 34, from Islington, were discovered in a wooded area in Borstal, Kent, last Friday.
It comes after police were called to a property in Wimbledon, south London, the previous day - more than 30 miles from where the body was found.
Officers arrived at Kingfisher Court just before 11pm to discover no one at the address.
They still believed someone had come into harm and launched an investigation.
Two men have since been arrested in connection with Mr Mundell’s death.
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Joshua Miller, 32, was charged with murder and preventing a lawful burial.
Jamie Cooper, 27, was charged with preventing a lawful burial.
The suspects appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday and were remanded in custody.
Police confirmed that Mr Mundell and the suspects knew each other.
The victim’s family have requested privacy and are receiving the support of specialist officers.
In 2024, human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol and Shepherds Bush in west London.
Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, denied murdering Albert Afonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on or before 11 July 2024.
A jury in the case was discharged last year after issues in identifying accurate times of searches made by Mosquera on his laptop, which had been used as evidence in the trial.
Mosquera admitted to the manslaughter of Mr Alfonso by loss of self-control, but denied murder.
He was later sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 40 years.