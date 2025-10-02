The man suspected of killing two in an attack on a Manchester synagogue has been pictured for the first time. Picture: Supplied

By Henry Moore

Two people have died and three more are fighting for their lives after a car was driven at a crowd and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue in Manchester this morning. Greater Manchester Police was called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue shortly after 9.30am on Thursday, which is Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. GMP has now confirmed two victims have died and three remain in a serious condition. The suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot dead at the scene by armed police.

Armed Police officers stand by emergency vehicles outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall,. Picture: Getty

Their death will not be confirmed by police until a bomb disposal unit has dealt with a device that is believed to be strapped to his body. Footage from the scene shows police warning members of the public. "Everybody else, get back. If you're not involved, move back, get away... he has a bomb, go away," an officer can be heard shouting. The footage was taken moments before the suspect was shot by police.

Greater Manchester Police declared a "major incident" shortly after 9:30am. Picture: Getty

The force said it had 'declared Plato' - the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a 'marauding terror attack'. Footage on social media showed armed police officers pointing guns at someone lying on the ground, while their colleagues screamed "he's got a bomb" to onlookers and told them to "get back". Sir Keir Starmer is currently flying home early from a meeting of European leaders to chair Cobra, telling reporters he was "appalled" by the attack.

Members of the public and congregants seen as Police and other emergency responders attend the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Picture: Getty

The prime minister added that armed police will guard synagogues around the country. King Charles has led tributes, saying he and Queen Camilla are "deeply shocked and saddened" by the attack. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services," he said in a statement. Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, and one man had been stabbed.

"GMP declared PLATO and a major incident at 9.37am. Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender. "Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41 and are tending to members of the public, currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds. "Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident."

Bomb disposal robot arrives on the scene. Picture: Getty