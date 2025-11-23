Pictured: 'Wonderfully kind' mother-of-two found dead in Swindon home as girl, 13, arrested for murder is bailed
Sarah Forrester, who was in her early 50s, was found not breathing by police after they were called to her property following reports of disorder
A "wonderfully kind" mental health worker who was found dead in her home has been pictured for the first time.
Sarah Forrester, who was in her early 50s, was found not breathing by police after they were called to her property in Swindon following reports of disorder.
Her three-bedroom home in Baydon Close, Moredon, is currently cordoned off by police tape, while an investigation continues into the mother-of-two's death.
A 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has been bailed while enquiries continue.
Sarah was described as "a wonderfully kind woman" by her friends and neighbours, who said they heard someone shouting at her in the street a few days before she died.
Daniella Silva, 29, told the Daily Mail: "A few days ago, I heard someone in the street shouting at Sarah.
"The next day Sarah called round and apologised for the argument. Sarah did not deserve to be treated like that. She was a wonderfully kind, big-hearted woman.
"The odd thing is that I was home all day on Friday and I didn't hear a thing. The first I knew of it was when the police arrived at about seven o'clock in the evening."
The Kelly Foundation, where Sarah worked, said in a statement: "Everyone at The Kelly Foundation is heartbroken at the sudden loss of our lovely Sarah.
"She was completely committed to the charity and devoted to her two young children.
"Sarah was pivotal in the work that we do here at the Kelly Foundation and her loss is a hugely traumatic event, not just for us and her colleagues but more especially for her children and family.
"Sarah was an incredible person, kind, thoughtful, considerate, caring and funny and she embodied everything that we hope our charity is and can be.
"She enjoyed her role with us and we all loved working with her, she will be truly, truly missed.
"Out of respect for her family, we will not be making any further comment at this time."
There were no other reported injuries and Wiltshire Police said Sarah's next of kin had been informed.
Detectives have been making house-to-house enquiries in the local area, as they continue to establish what happened.
Detective Inspector Darren Ambrose, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "This is a serious incident in which a woman has sadly died.
"We have set up a cordon at the address while an investigation is carried out.
"I can confirm that we have arrested a teenage girl in connection with this incident and we are not looking for anyone else."
"We would encourage people not to speculate on the circumstances around this incident," he added.