Sarah Forrester, who was in her early 50s, was found not breathing by police after they were called to her property in Swindon following reports of disorder. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

A "wonderfully kind" mental health worker who was found dead in her home has been pictured for the first time.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has been bailed while enquiries continue. Sarah was described as "a wonderfully kind woman" by her friends and neighbours, who said they heard someone shouting at her in the street a few days before she died. Daniella Silva, 29, told the Daily Mail: "A few days ago, I heard someone in the street shouting at Sarah. "The next day Sarah called round and apologised for the argument. Sarah did not deserve to be treated like that. She was a wonderfully kind, big-hearted woman. "The odd thing is that I was home all day on Friday and I didn't hear a thing. The first I knew of it was when the police arrived at about seven o'clock in the evening." The Kelly Foundation, where Sarah worked, said in a statement: "Everyone at The Kelly Foundation is heartbroken at the sudden loss of our lovely Sarah. "She was completely committed to the charity and devoted to her two young children. "Sarah was pivotal in the work that we do here at the Kelly Foundation and her loss is a hugely traumatic event, not just for us and her colleagues but more especially for her children and family.

Police officers at the scene in Baydon Close, Moredon, Swindon, where a woman in her 50s was declared dead on Friday evening. Picture: PA