The first picture of a mother accused of murdering her newborn baby has emerged - after a court heard the baby girl suffered '15 stabbings' at her Sheffield home.

Andrea Skopova, 20, appeared in court on Wednesday charged with the murder of her newborn named only as Baby S.

The baby girl was found dead with 33 wounds from 15 separate stabbings at a property in Holywell Heights, Sheffield, the court heard.

Prosecutors told a district judge at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court that the baby’s body was found on top of a washing machine in an outhouse at an address in the Wincobank area of Sheffield on Sunday.

There others, Peter Horvath Jnr, 19, Peter Horvath Snr, 38, and Nina Horvathova, 37, aslo appeared in court in relation to the baby's death.

Horvath Jnr, Horvath Snr and Horvathova, all of Holywell Heights, and Skopova, of Robey Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, and perverting the course of justice by cleaning the scene of the alleged crime.

They were all remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

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