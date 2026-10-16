Pope Leo is showing steady improvement in hospital after undergoing surgery for lung cancer this week, the Vatican said on Friday.

The Vatican added that the Pontiff is now able to do normal daily activities with full autonomy since his operation on Tuesday.

The pope will make his first public appearance since his hospitalisation on Sunday to deliver the traditional Angelus prayer, while preparations continue for his planned November trip to South America, the Vatican added.

Leo was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung in an operation earlier this week.

The Vatican released on Friday the first images of the pope since his surgery, showing him celebrating Mass and standing unaided.

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