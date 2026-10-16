Pictured: Pope Leo to make first appearance after ‘steady improvement’ as Vatican releases first image since surprise surgery
Doctors removed the lower lobe of Pope Leo's right lung in an operation on Tuesday
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Pope Leo is showing steady improvement in hospital after undergoing surgery for lung cancer this week, the Vatican said on Friday.
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The Vatican added that the Pontiff is now able to do normal daily activities with full autonomy since his operation on Tuesday.
The pope will make his first public appearance since his hospitalisation on Sunday to deliver the traditional Angelus prayer, while preparations continue for his planned November trip to South America, the Vatican added.
Leo was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung in an operation earlier this week.
The Vatican released on Friday the first images of the pope since his surgery, showing him celebrating Mass and standing unaided.
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"At the moment, we have not received any communication from the doctors regarding his discharge, other than what we were told from the beginning about a one-week timeframe," a Vatican spokesman said.
Leo, 71, is due to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17.
Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori had speculated that the trip might have to be delayed, but in a sign that preparations were carrying on as normal, the Vatican released a list of journalists admitted to cover the visit.
Work on the trip is "going forward," said the Vatican spokesman.
The King, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer himself, sent his well-wishes to the Pope following his diagnosis, while UK religious leaders have urged prayers for the pontiff.
It is understood the King is writing privately to the Pope to pass on his well-wishes.
The monarch and the Pope made history in 2025 when they prayed together in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel in a symbolic moment of unity for Anglicans and Roman Catholics across the globe.
It was the first time a British monarch, the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, had prayed at a public service with the Pope, head of the Catholic Church, since the Reformation.