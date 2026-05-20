Left to right: Jane, Christina and Rebecca. Picture: Sussex Police

By Asher McShane

Three women whose bodies were recovered from the sea off Brighton beach have been named for the first time as sisters Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walter, 32, and Rebecca Walter, 31, from the Uxbridge area of London, Sussex Police said.

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Emergency services were called to the beach near Black Rock car park off Madeira Drive at around 5.45am last Wednesday, 13 May, where the bodies of three women were found fully clothed in the water. The women were all sisters from Uxbridge in London. Their devastated father Joseph said: “Today, with a heart full of sorrow and love, I pay tribute to my beloved daughters — Jane, Christina, and Becky — whose lives ended so tragically far too soon.”

Emergency services at the scene on Madeira Drive, Brighton last week. Picture: Alamy

Beach Patrol vehicles drive along the beach after the bodies of the three women were recovered from the sea. Picture: Getty

He continued: "No words can truly describe the pain of losing three daughters in the prime of their lives. Jane, Christina, and Becky were more than daughters to me; they were my joy, my strength, and the beautiful light that filled our family with happiness and love. "Each of you was unique and precious in your own special way. Your smiles brightened dark days, your laughter brought comfort, and your presence made life more meaningful. Though your time on earth was short, the impact you made will remain in our hearts forever. "Jane, your strength and loving spirit will never be forgotten. Christina, your kindness and beautiful heart touched so many lives. Becky, your warmth and joyful soul brought happiness wherever you went. You were deeply loved, and you will always be deeply missed. "The tragedy of losing all three of you has left an emptiness that words cannot heal. There are days when the grief feels unbearable, yet I hold tightly to the memories we shared — the laughter, the conversations, the love, and the bond that death can never take away. "Though you are no longer here beside us, your spirits live on in our hearts every day. Love like yours never dies. You will forever remain a part of our lives, our prayers, and our memories. "Rest peacefully, my precious daughters — Jane, Christina, and Becky. You may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever remembered."

Flowers laid at the scene where the bodies of the sisters were recovered from the sea off Brighton beach. Picture: Alamy

Police have said they are still working to establish how the women came to be in the water. They said there is no evidence to suggest any third party involvement or any criminality. A coastguard source has said they may have succumbed to a big ‘drop off’ into deeper water not far from the shore. The source told the Daily Mail last week: "The shoreline off Brighton Beach slopes steeply into deep water, many people don't realise the danger. "You don't have to go far out at all before there's a big drop-off and you go from knee-high water to chest-high water. "Swimmers can be pulled out of their depth very quickly from the backwash and with pebbles shifting underfoot it becomes difficult to maintain your balance especially when you're trying to climb back up the slope with waves crashing against you. "One theory that the Coastguard are looking at is that at least one of the women went into the sea for a paddle and strayed too far out and were caught out by the sudden drop." Specialist detectives are working to establish the circumstances of their deaths. Police have been scouring CCTV and going door-to-door to try and work out the sisters’ final moments. Sussex police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the women around the Madeira Drive area between 10pm on Tuesday, 12 May, and 5.30am on Wednesday, 13 May.

Police, Coastguard and emergency services were called out after the discovery of the three women's bodies. Picture: Alamy