Thousands of Brits flocked to the beach over the long weekend

Abby Carmondy-Pepper, left, Declan Sawyer, middle, and Reco Pinnock, right, have all died after getting to difficulty in water during the heatwave. Picture: Handout

By Jacob Paul

Several teenagers and youngsters have died getting into difficulty at various beauty spots as the UK saw its hottest May days ever recorded.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Seven Brits have died so far after temperatures hit a record 35C on Tuesday following a Bank Holiday weekend of scorching heat. The latest death was announced on Wednesday morning after a body was found in the search for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in a river in Lancashire. The boy was last seen with friends entering the River Ribble in Ribchester at about 2pm on Tuesday. Police said formal identification has not yet taken place. Reco Puttock, 13, died in hospital after being pulled from the water at a popular swimming spot in Halifax at around 3.20pm on Monday. Abbie Carmody-Pepper, 19, drowned during a day out at County Dublin beach on Sunday. Read more: Time to act Sir Keir! Starmer promises crack down on social media for under-16s after Downing Street meeting Read more: Streeting slams lawmakers for being 'asleep at the wheel' as children exposed to 'online Wild

Reco Puttock, 13, was pulled from the water in Halifax. Picture: Handout

Abbie Carmody-Pepper, 19, drowned during a day out at County Dublin beach on Sunday. Picture: Handout

Two other boys and a 15-year-old girl lost their lives in Lincolnshire, West and South Yorkshire, as well as Warwickshire over the weekend. Then hours later, the body of the girl was recovered from a lake at a country park in Warwickshire. South Yorkshire Police also responded to reports that a teenager had gone into the lake at Rother Valley County Park in Rotherham. His body was recovered in the early hours of Tuesday. Emergency services recovered his body in the early hours of this morning. It came a day after 15-year-old Declan Sawyer drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

Declan Sawyer, 15, drowned over the Bank Holiday in Swanholme Lakes near Lincoln. Picture: Handout

A man in his 60s also died from cardiac arrest after trying to save a relative who got into difficulty in the water at a Cornish beach on Monday. Phil Crow, 68, was hailed as a hero for trying to save his granddaughter before going into cardiac arrest in the sea at Tregirls Beach in Padstow, Cornwall at around 3.50pm.

Phil Crow, 68, went into cardiac arrest trying to save his grandaugther in Cornish waters. Picture: Handout

It comes as the Met Office confirmed Tuesday was the UK's hottest recorded May day in history, with temperatures reaching 35C in Heathrow and Kew Gardens, a da after the record was beaten on Monday with highs of 34.8C. An amber health warning was extended by 24 hours for several regions in England. Following the deaths, Declan's father Carl paid tribute to the "funny and outgoing young man" and stressed no parent should go through the same ordeal.

Lyme Regis beach in Dorset packed out on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

“He had a very cheeky smile and the personality to match. He was very much loved by his friends and family, and will be missed dearly by many," he said. He added: "We would like to raise awareness about children playing near any rivers or lakes in the hot weather. Please can all parents, friends and family make their children aware of the dangers surrounding water." The UK Health Security Agency have said amber alerts for the South West, South East, London, East and West Midlands and the East of England will remain in place until 5pm on Thursday May 28, along with yellow alerts for the North West and North East. The alerts had previously been in place until 5pm on Wednesday May 27.

Crowds flocked to enjoy the sun on south London's Clapham Common over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

The UK experienced a "tropical night" on Monday as the record for the warmest minimum temperature for May was broken for the second consecutive day. Temperatures did not fall below 20C overnight on Monday in parts of the UK, with 21.3C recorded at Kenley Airfield, south London. Met Office chief forecaster Andy Page said the "exceptional" late-spring heat will continue for much of this week, with more "tropical nights expected."