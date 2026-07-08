Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, known as Zandile (L), and daughters Nala, 5 (centre) and Natalie, 15 (R), were killed in a triple murder. Picture: Handout

By Jacob Paul

A wife and two daughters found dead in their family home have been pictured - as an international manhunt for the husband and father is underway after he fled the country.

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Police launched a murder investigation after a mum and her two children were found dead inside the family's £1.3 million property in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, known as Zandile, and her daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five. Bedfordshire Police has now issued a picture of the trio following their deaths. Officers forced entry before discovering the their bodies after they had not been seen for several days. Read more: Pictured: IT expert whose wife and two children were murdered at £1.3m mansion - as international hunt for suspect continues Read more: Murder investigation launched after mum and two children found dead as suspect flees country

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who also goes by the name of Mark, aged 45 and from Bedford, is believed to have left the country from Heathrow Airport. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

An international manhunt has been launched for the husband and father Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, who also goes by the name of Mark, after he was identified as the supsect. CCTV shows the IT expert leaving Heathrow Airport using a British passport on Saturday. Detective Inspector Lee Martin, senior investigating officer, said: “We have been carrying out numerous lines of enquiry as part of this fast-paced, complex investigation. We know that Mark Tshuma left the country on Saturday and is now believed to be in Zimbabwe.

The victims' bodies were found at the £1.3m mansion on Carnoustie Drive, Great Denham, Bedfordshire. Picture: PA

“We are urgently working to find and apprehend him, and would appeal to him directly to hand himself in. “Mark, unthinkable harm has been caused to those around you, and this has left your relatives and friends utterly devastated. Criminal investigation knows no borders. We are actively working with national and international agencies to pursue every available line of enquiry to track you down. “Please do the right thing, come forward and hand yourself in to local authorities. “Our thoughts are still very much with Zandile, Natalie and Nala, as well as all of those who loved and knew them, at this extremely difficult time.” Anyone who has any information about Tshuma or witnessed anything unusual or suspicious in the days leading up to Saturday is urged to contact the police.