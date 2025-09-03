An 18-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and seven other offences, including kidnap, after a woman died after falling from a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to reports that a woman had fallen from the address in Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, at around 2.45pm on Thursday, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

Tia Langdon, 25, from Southampton, was found at the scene with significant injuries. She later died in hospital on Friday.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Read more: Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after woman falls from block of flats

Read more: Mother of murdered teen Brianna Ghey says school phone ban ‘would have really helped’ daughter