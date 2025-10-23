The finalists of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, dubbed the funniest wildlife photography competition in the world, have been revealed.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Award was started by Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam in 2015 in a bid to help promote the conservation of wildlife and habitats, with jaw-dropping and laugh-out-loud photos.

The competition highlights exceptional wildlife photography and the positive power of humour.

This year saw a record record number of entries, with just under 10,000 in total from 108 countries, all competing to win the top prize of a one-week safari in the Masai Mara.

A collection of 40 standalone images, three portfolio entries and 10 funny video entries, have made it to this year’s finals.