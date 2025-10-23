In pictures: Finalists from the world's 'funniest wildlife photography competition'
A collection of 40 standalone images, three portfolio entries and 10 funny video entries made it to the finals of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Award.
Updated: 31m ago
By Lucy Harvey
The finalists of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, dubbed the funniest wildlife photography competition in the world, have been revealed.
The competition highlights exceptional wildlife photography and the positive power of humour.
The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Award was started by Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam in 2015 in a bid to help promote the conservation of wildlife and habitats, with jaw-dropping and laugh-out-loud photos.
This year saw a record record number of entries, with just under 10,000 in total from 108 countries, all competing to win the top prize of a one-week safari in the Masai Mara.
Among the contenders for the funniest wildlife image of 2025 is a dancing gorilla, a choir of lions, a smoking duck and some frog teamwork.