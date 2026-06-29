The action on the courts of Wimbledon kicked off on Monday morning....but some tennis fans have been camped out since Saturday. Picture: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

By Lucy Harvey

Thousands of people have descended on Wimbledon Park hoping to bag a ticket to the tennis championships, with some playing ball games and others celebrating birthdays.

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More than 9,000 people had joined the Wimbledon queue, according to an event steward, with many camping overnight in tents or arriving in the early hours of Monday morning. The park was filled with people relaxing on picnic blankets, playing games and cracking open cans of beer and bottles of prosecco.

The Wimbledon Queue takes place entirely in Wimbledon Park, which is located directly opposite the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC). Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Florence Chan, 55, who travelled all the way from Hong Kong for the Championships, wad the very first in the overnight queue. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Civil servant Tom Spencer joined the queue for the tournament on Sunday afternoon, with friends gathered to celebrate his birthday wearing colourful party hats. Mr Spencer, from Finsbury Park, north London, said it was his idea to celebrate his 26th birthday – which has fallen on the first day of the tournament – trying to secure tickets. He said: “I looked up when Wimbledon was on and it happened to coincide with my birthday, so I thought, ‘right, that’s the perfect excuse’. “I was going to go anyway, but this was a good opportunity to get loads of people there together, and, to some extent, it’s free camping in London, essentially. “And the facilities are pretty good – no showers, though.”

Plenty of punters have bought their own tennis rackets with them to keep them entertained during the long wait. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Come rain or shine, you can guarantee thousands of people will be patiently waiting. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Since the queue system was first implemented in 1922, fans have camped out every year in hopes of securing a ticket for the grass-court Grand Slam. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Mr Spencer said he and his friends had passed the time with “lots of drinks” and takeaway pizza – an order they waited two hours for. He said: “I just like going there (Wimbledon) for the coffee and having a beer and watching it. “I think we’re slightly short of the big tickets. I saw Emma Raducanu dropped out, that would have been really good.” The British number one pulled out of Wimbledon on Sunday evening, after a scan showed a leg injury she had been trying to overcome had become a stress fracture.

When you finally get to the front of the queue, It's cause for celebration! Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

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Student Hannah Turcinova travelled to the tournament from the Czech Republic, arriving in the queue at 2pm on Sunday – the earliest people are asked to arrive. Ms Turcinova, 19, said: “We came at 2pm, and we thought there would be no-one. That was the original time on the website… and it was written, ‘please don’t come before this time’. “So next time, we’re definitely going to come in the morning.” She said: “It (camping) was a pleasant experience. People are just coming around you and want to chat. Very lovely. “Nobody’s trying to get in front of you, everyone’s just at their side.”

Much like an airport, there is a 'anything goes' mentality in the Wimbledon queue, and you won't have to look too far to find someone cracking open a couple of drinks at odd hours in the morning. Picture: James Fearn / Stringer

...dreaming of those elusive Centre Court tickets? Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Sam Shepherd, from Penrith, Cumbria, said her and her friends had spent much of their time joining queues for other things, such as coffee or luggage storage. Ms Shepherd, 53, arrived at 3pm on Sunday and camped overnight, enjoying a “good atmosphere”, but not the early wake-up call from stewards. She said: “They did wake us up half-an-hour early, they woke us up at 5am. “They come round and go, ‘morning, everybody up, get your tents packed away’.”

To the untrained eye, it might look like chaos, but the Wimbledon queue system is often praised for how organised and orderly it is. Picture: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

She said: “I would recommend a blackout tent – it’s quite nice (keeping it) dark still.” Head chef Jeremy Mangalindan said he had been caught out by the recent heatwave when it came to packing for his overnight camp. Temperatures fell below 20C in Wimbledon on Monday morning, a far cry from the temperatures seen in the capital last week, when the UK’s record for the hottest June day was broken three days in a row.

These wannabe-spectators made sure to stick to Wimbledon's famous strawberries theme. Picture: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

Why NOT decorate your tent with images of your favourite player? In this tennis fan's case, China's Zheng Qinwen. Picture: Jack Taylor/Reuters