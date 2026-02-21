Tributes have flooded in for two young men who died while hiking in Snowdonia.

“And the most amazing brother to my little sister… passed away on Wednesday.“Words cannot describe the pain that me my family and friends are going through at the moment.

Harry Hill, Eddie's brother, wrote in a tribute: “It pains me to have to announce this… My beautiful big brother and a beloved son to my mum and dad.

Police were notified on Wednesday over the welfare of the pair, with mountain rescuers and HM Coastguard crews called in to help with the search.

Earlier on Saturday, North Wales Police announced that their bodies had been recovered on Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon.

Eddie Hill, 20, and Jayden Long, 19, were discovered on Thursday in the Eryri mountain range.

“This is a lot to take in, he was [taken] from us far too soon and he had such big plans for his future.“He is the most beautiful boy inside and out and he will be missed dearly.

“I’m sorry to whoever knew him for the good man he was. I’m sorry for everyone’s loss.”

Josie Long, Jayden's sister, described her brother as “kind and caring” in a tribute.

She wrote: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this but unfortunately my amazing, kind and caring big brother passed away on Wednesday.

“I cannot put into words how hard this is for me and everyone who knew Jayden.“He was doing something he loved and was taken from us too soon and he will be forever missed.

“Words cannot describe how loved he was by everyone and how much he loved us all too.“He was the most amazing boy inside and out… Jay you will be missed dearly and I don’t know what I’m going to do without you, I love you.”

Chair of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, Jurgen Dissmann, extended his condolences to the family and friends of the men.

"Volunteers searched across challenging mountain terrain in snow and ice, working long hours through the night in difficult weather in an effort to locate the pair as quickly as possible.

"Despite the determined and sustained commitment of everyone involved, we are deeply saddened that, despite all efforts, the outcome was not what we had hoped for."

The families have requested privacy at this time.

Police say the coroner has been informed of their deaths.