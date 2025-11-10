The pair were seen enjoying dinner in London last week

Pierce Brosnan has reconciled with son Christopher, 20 years after cutting him off over his drug addiction. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Pierce Brosnan has reconciled with his estranged son - 20 years after cutting contact with him for refusing to address his drug addicition.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Actor Pierce Brosnan and son Christopher Brosnan attend American Cinema Awards Foundation in Beverly Hills. Picture: Getty

He almost died after a drugs overdose in 2002 and later spent time in a £500-a-day rehab clinic. He was later arrested in Brixton, South West London, for possession of heroin in 2005. He is the biological son of Pierce's late first wife, Australian actress Cassandra Harris and her ex-husband Dermot. Dad-of-five Pierce, who later went on to marry current wife Keely Shaye Smith, adopted both Chris and his late sister Charlotte when their birth father died in 1986 while he was married to Cassandra. Charlotte died from ovarian cancer - the same illness that took the life of her mother - in 2013 at the age of just 41. During his career, Christopher worked as an assistant director on two of Pierce's bond films including The World Is Not Enough. He also once hit the headlines after becoming involved in a massive brawl at Browns nightclub in London and was later banned from the venue. He was also arrested on suspicion of theft at West End nightclub Chinawhite, before charges were later dropped.

Pierce (centre) pictured with Christopher alongside daughter Charlotte in 1994. Picture: Alamy

In a 2005 interview with PlayBoy, Pierce said: He said: "Christopher is still very lost. Shockingly so. I know where he is, but he’s having a hard life. "I can only have strong faith and believe he will recover. He has tested everybody in this family, but none more so than himself. He knows how to get out. He doesn’t want to. It’s painful because you shut down. "You never completely cut them off, but I have cut Christopher off. I had to say: ‘Go. Get busy living, or get busy dying. He has my prayers." However, he appeared to reach out to Chris in a Father's Day post in June 2022, writing: "My love forever to you dear sons, Paris, Dylan, Sean and Christopher, thank you deeply for your love on this Father’s Day." But while Pierce beamed alongside his other three sons Paris, Dylan and Sean, Chris was not present in the snap.